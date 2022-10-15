2022 marks the 125th occurrence of the Big Game, one of the oldest college rivalries in the country. The California Golden Bears will face off against the Stanford Cardinals on Saturday, Nov. 19, 2022 at California Memorial Stadium. While the Big Game itself is the centerpiece, there are many other events that go on during Big Game Week! You can head to SF to ride a special cable car to cheer with other fans, hear from the players at the panel, head to the bonfire on Friday night, donate to the blood drive, and more. There is a way for everyone to participate in the spirit of Big Game Week - check out the schedule below to plan how you’ll enjoy this year’s celebrations!
Legendary announcer Joe Starkey invites you to celebrate the history and electricity of the Cal vs. Stanford Big Game
Big Game Week
Monday, Nov. 14
Tuesday, Nov. 15
Cal Football Panel
Tuesday, Nov. 15 @ 8 p.m.
Location: Campus, Hearst Field Annex A1
Blood Drive
Tuesday, Nov. 15-16 @ 11 a.m. to 6 p.m.
Location: Campus, Pauley Ballroom, MLK Student Center (2495 Bancroft Way)
Thursday, Nov. 17
Friday, Nov. 18
Noon Rally
Friday, Nov. 18 @ noon
Location: Campus, Sproul Plaza
Bonfire, Tree Chopping & Axe Rally
Friday, Nov. 18 @ 7 p.m.
Location: Campus, Greek Theatre
Saturday, Nov. 19
Big Game Tailgate
Saturday, Nov. 19 @ noon
Location: Student Union - Game Zone 1st Floor
Sproul Rally
Saturday, Nov. 19 @ 1 p.m.
Location: Campus, Sproul Plaza
The Big Game
Saturday, Nov. 19 @ 2:30 p.m.
Location: Campus, Memorial Stadium
What's happening
Cal Alumni Association events
Monday, Nov. 14
Big Game Rally in Nevada
Cal Alumni Association, Bears in the Woods
Monday, Nov. 14 @ 5 p.m. | Sparks, NV
Tuesday, Nov. 15
Big Game Week Luncheon
Cal Alumni Association, Cal Club of San Joaquin
Tuesday, Nov. 15 @ noon | Stockton, CA
Friday, Nov. 18
Big Game Reunion
Cal Alumni Association, Cal Band Alumni Association
Friday, Nov. 18 @ 6 p.m. | Faculty Club, Berkeley, CA
Saturday, Nov. 19
Chicago Big Game Watch Party
Cal Alumni Association, Cal Alumni Club of Chicago
Saturday, Nov. 19 @ TBD | Chicago, IL
New York Big Game Watch Party
Cal Alumni Association, Cal Alumni Club of New York
Saturday, Nov. 19 @ noon | New York, NY
Motor City Big Game Watch Party
Cal Alumni Association, Motor City Bears
Saturday, Nov. 19 @ 3 p.m. | Livonia, MI
San Diego Big Game Watch Party
Cal Alumni Association, UC Alumni Club of San Diego
Saturday, Nov. 19 @ TBD | San Diego, CA