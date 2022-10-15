2022 marks the 125th occurrence of the Big Game, one of the oldest college rivalries in the country. The California Golden Bears will face off against the Stanford Cardinals on Saturday, Nov. 19, 2022 at California Memorial Stadium. While the Big Game itself is the centerpiece, there are many other events that go on during Big Game Week! You can head to SF to ride a special cable car to cheer with other fans, hear from the players at the panel, head to the bonfire on Friday night, donate to the blood drive, and more. There is a way for everyone to participate in the spirit of Big Game Week - check out the schedule below to plan how you’ll enjoy this year’s celebrations!

Buy Tickets